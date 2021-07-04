Crawford's latest exhibition is a must see for animal lovers

The Crawford Art Gallery's latest exhibition is a must see for animal lovers.

Menagerie: Animals by Artists features works by historic and contemporary artists who have captured animals in image, observing the behaviours of domesticated pets, the feats of circus animals, and the forms of their free-roaming cousins.

"Many of us have come to appreciate our pets so much more over the past year, or enjoyed the diverting antics of cats and dogs in online videos!

"But we also stand on a precipice, as global biodiversity is in worrying decline and the human impact on marine ecosystems becomes apparent.

"Menagerie lets us view animals through an artist's lens and asks us to look again at the natural world," co-curator of the exhibition Michael Waldron commented.

Credit: Patrick Hennessy, Self Portrait and Cat, 1978.

The exhibition, which launched yesterday, runs until March 6, 2022.

Fifth class students of Blarney Street CBS created imaginative animal wall drawings that accompany this exhibition and inspired its logo.

In conjunction with this exhibition, Crawford Art Gallery’s Learn & Explore team will be hosting a programme of events.

Details will be published through the Gallery’s website and social media channels in the coming weeks and months.

The exhibition features 36 artists, both historic and contemporary, and hailing from Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Poland, Australia, China, USA and Ancient Greece

Artists featured include Sarah Atkinson, Alfred Bendiner, Sylvia Cooke-Collis, Elizabeth Cope, Helen Farrell, Jan de Fouw, Lotte Funke, Patrick Hennessy, and more.

Menagerie: Animals by Artists is curated by Anne Boddaert, Kathryn Coughlan, and Michael Waldron.

Crawford Art Gallery is open seven days a week. The Gallery opens 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, with closing time extended to 8pm on Thursdays.

Sundays and Bank Holidays Crawford Art Gallery opens from 11am to 4pm.