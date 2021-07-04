Glen River Park may get its own ranger from next year

ONE of the locality’s most popular amenities could have its own park ranger from next year.

At the most recent meeting of the Cork City North East ward Local Area Committee, Cllr Oliver Moran submitted a motion asking that Cork City Council employ a park ranger for the Glen River Park.

While rangers are employed at other parks in the city including Fitzgerald Park and Tramore Valley Park, a ranger is not currently employed at Glen River Park.

The rangers employed at the other parks have responsibilities such as opening and closing the parks, enforcing park rules and providing assistance to all park users.

In its response to the motion, the Council Executive said that the provision of a Park Ranger service for the area will be included in the 2022 Draft Estimates for consideration.

It added that “only if this measure receives funding for 2022 can a process of delivering same be commenced.”

Cllr Moran welcomed the response which he described as “potentially really great news for the Glen River Park”.

He said a park ranger would be able to liaise with park users and promote positive uses of the park.

“Officials have advised that CCTV is increasingly problematic for privacy reasons as a way to discourage anti-social behaviour.

“In any case, the on-the-ground presence of a park ranger can do more to support a positive community in the park.”

He explained that while provision for a Park Ranger will now be included in the draft estimates for 2022 from the Executive, the budget itself will be agreed in November.

He said that it would be at that stage “when the final decision on a park ranger will be made by local councillors.”