Boots Ireland reaches €2m fundraising milestone for the Irish Cancer Society

Boots Ireland has raised €2 million for the Irish Cancer Society, enabling more than 6,300 nights of end-of-life Night Nursing care for people with cancer.

Since the relationship began in 2012, Boots Ireland team members, patients and customers have come together to raise funds for this essential service to ensure cancer patients receive the end-of-life care needed to allow them to remain in their own home.

In addition to supporting the Night Nursing service, Boots has also trained their pharmacists to become Boots Irish Cancer Society Information Pharmacists to help support and advise people dealing with cancer.

There are now over 170 Cancer Information Pharmacists as well as 70 Boots Cancer Beauty Advisors in stores across Ireland.

"Our partnership with the Irish Cancer Society is incredibly important to us as we know how cancer affects the lives of so many people in every community in Ireland," Stephen Watkins, Managing Director at Boots Ireland, said.

"The Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses go above and beyond in providing home-based, end of life care for cancer patients.

"We are very proud of our Boots Ireland team member’s and customer’s ongoing commitment to supporting those affected by cancer by reaching this €2 million fundraising milestone.

"We remain committed to our partnership with the Irish Cancer Society and will continue to support and engage in a range of fundraising activities over the course of the year."

The Night Nursing service was established in 1986 and operates in every county in the Republic of Ireland.

Night Nurses provide free end-of-life care from 11pm-7am.

They care for the patient through the night and aim to ensure that they are pain free and comfortable, while also providing practical support and reassurance to family members and loved ones.