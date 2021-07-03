Covid-19 latest: 448 new cases confirmed as Taoiseach expresses concern over Delta variant

There have been 448 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a Tweet this afternoon, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There are currently 42 Covid patients in hospital, 14 of which are in ICU.

The latest figures come as Taoiseach Micheál Martin has expressed concern over the Delta variant.

Speaking in Cork this afternoon to launch the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme Annual Progress Report for 2020, Mr Martin said the fourth wave of the pandemic will be different from previous waves.

“Delta does present a challenge.

“The interesting issue will be the link between the volume of cases and hospitalisations – it will take more time to establish with precision what that will be.

“We are concerned about it and I’m concerned about it but that said we have significant numbers of the population vaccinated.

“We’re going to really accelerate that in the coming month. It’s a race between the vaccines and the virus.

“There will be a wave but I think it will be different in its impact to previous waves.

“Every phase of this is different to the previous phase and we learn lessons from the previous phase.

“We have far more of the population vaccinated now,” he said.

Mr Martin expressed concern over the current epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom.

“The volume of cases worries me in terms of what we’re hearing from the United Kingdom, in terms of the number of cases that can occur in the unvaccinated population,” he said.

“There’s a few weeks to go yet to see how this [the Delta variant] manifests itself and the view of the public health authorities is that it could be in the latter part of this month that you’d see the numbers rising more significantly and into August so that is why we had to move early in the week to pause the reopening.

“It’s the sensible thing to do in light of what we’re learning from the United Kingdom and Scotland in particular,” he continued.

The Taoiseach appealed to the public to stay the course of the pandemic, in a bid to protect the progress made to date.

“What I would say to people is to be vigilant, to re-focus in terms of our personal behaviour.

“It can be difficult and people are tired of the pandemic, that I understand, but if we all re-focus in terms of our own personal responsibilities and personal behaviours we can go a long way to mitigate the impact of the Delta variant whilst we rollout the vaccination programme and try and maintain what we’ve already achieved so far this year.

“I want to try and protect the progress we’ve made.”