Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 15:55

Covid-19: Latest data shows significant change in Cork case numbers 

Covid-19: Latest data shows significant change in Cork case numbers 

The figures are based on the number of cases gathered by the HSE Covid care tracker.

Mary Corcoran

NEW data suggests there has been a significant decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Cork.

According to the latest provisional figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), in the 14 days from June 17 to June 30, a total of 4,884 cases of the virus were reported nationally.

In the same period, 223 cases were reported in Cork and the five-day moving average of cases was 11.

Data reported a week previously, for the 14 days prior to June 23, showed that 4,412 cases had been reported nationally for that period, with 380 cases in Cork.

The figures for the previous week again, which represent the 14 days to June 16, show that 4,739 cases of the virus were reported nationally during that time, with 492 cases reported in Cork.

Figures based on tracker 

The figures are based on the number of cases gathered by the HSE Covid care tracker.

While the reported number of cases is normally based on the notifications to a computerised infectious disease reporting (CIDR) system, the cyberattack on the HSE prevented the routine notification of cases, associated deaths and outbreaks of Covid-19 to CIDR. Therefore, as an interim measure, provisional epidemiological reports are being prepared based on information gathered by the HSE Covid tracker.

The latest HPSC figures show the national incidence of confirmed cases per 100,000 population is 102.6 and the median age of cases is 28, with cases identified in people aged from 0 to 94 in the 14-day period.

Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence of confirmed cases per 100,000 population at 254.4, while Mayo has the lowest at 27.6.

Cork has the sixth-lowest incidence at 41.1. 

Today, the Department of Health confirmed 448 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

It comes as Ireland has agreed a deal in principle to purchase 1m unwanted vaccines from Romania.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke with his Romanian counterpart, President Klaus Ionhannis, yesterday morning and a deal was agreed, but is yet to be finalised.

Read More

Covid: Over 900 new cases confirmed on island of Ireland

More in this section

Prison nurse assaulted by man receiving assistance at Cork Prison Prison nurse assaulted by man receiving assistance at Cork Prison
Gardaí confiscate cannabis plants planted along city centre footbridge Gardaí confiscate cannabis plants planted along city centre footbridge
Witness flew to Ayia Napa when due to give evidence in trial of teenager accused of producing a knife the night Cameron Blair was murdered Witness flew to Ayia Napa when due to give evidence in trial of teenager accused of producing a knife the night Cameron Blair was murdered
coronaviruscork health
Taoiseach in Cork to launch annual progress report of ‘vitally’ important social inclusion programme

Taoiseach in Cork to launch annual progress report of ‘vitally’ important social inclusion programme

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more