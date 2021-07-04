'These are very important events for the child and for the family': Upset in Cork as communions cancelled  

PARENTS in Cork are feeling “frustrated” following the cancellation of communions and confirmations.

Bishop Fintan Gavin has written to all clergy in the diocese stating that the celebration of baptisms, first holy communions, and confirmations should not take place until Government advice changes.

Noreen Cooney’s son was due to make his confirmation in St Mary’s on the Hill Church on Monday.

She said she was feeling “stressed” not knowing if it was to go ahead and had everything organised for the day.

“I had everything bought and everything ready and I had booked for a meal," Ms Cooney said.

"Everything I have now will have to be changed. His clothes will have to be changed because they won’t fit him ... and they’re not cheap."

Ms Cooney said that people are not interested in having “big parties” but rather a family meal and added that many parents have now been vaccinated.

She also feels that the children are missing out.

Cork North-Central Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said parents are “very angry and frustrated” by the cancellations, adding that three confirmations were due to take place in the Knocknaheeny area early next week.

Mr Gould asked whether it would have been possible for families to be asked to not throw large parties but to go ahead with the sacraments.

“There’s a big cost involved in this.

"For some people, it might not be a big deal, but I know for a lot of people, communions, confirmations and even christenings…these are very important events for the child and for the family.”

Bishop Fintan Gavin said: “The guidance is given because there is a projected rapid increase in transmission of the coronavirus during July and August.”