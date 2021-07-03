Taoiseach in Cork to launch annual progress report of ‘vitally’ important social inclusion programme

Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, on the northside of the city earlier today to launch the 2020 Annual Progress Report for the Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme (SICAP).

The programme, funded through the Department of Rural and Community Development, is Ireland’s primary dedicated social inclusion support.

It works to strengthen communities, reduce poverty and address social exclusion among the most marginalised groups and individuals who are furthest from mainstream supports and society.

Included with An Taoiseach and Minister Joe O'Brien are Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher along with Cllr. Michael O'Connell, Chair of Cork City Partnership; Cllr. Fergal Dennehy, Chair of the LCDC along with Ann Doherty, Chief Executive, Cork City Council and representatives from the minister's department and members of Pobal. Picture: Brian Lougheed

The annual report highlights the importance of the programme, as well as the Local Development Companies and Local Community Development Committees that deliver the programme, to the Covid-19 response for the most marginalised in Ireland.

Speaking at the launch event, held in Gerry O’Sullivan Park on St Colmcille’s Road, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the SICAP Annual Report clearly shows the “vital support” the programme provides to many communities.

“The dedication of SICAP workers across the country has resulted in life-changing impacts for many people.

“Companies such as Cork City Partnership, Ballyhoura Development, SECAD, IRD Duhallow, Avondhu Blackwater Partnership and West Cork Development provide a range of critical supports for our marginalised communities and these have proved critical during a time of unprecedented challenges,” Mr Martin said.

Pictured is Taoiseach Micheál Martin, speaking at the launch. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Minister O’Brien thanked the Taoiseach for accepting his invitation to launch the report and his help to highlight the “vitally important” work of SICAP.

“I am very proud of SICAP – its importance as the State’s key tool for addressing social inclusion, particularly at a time of national crisis, cannot be overstated.

“This is confirmed by the annual report which highlights the importance and flexibility of the programme during the pandemic as well as the capacity and expertise of staff in Local Development Companies who responded so effectively to ensure the needs of the communities they serve continued to be met at the height of the public health crisis.

“SICAP will be facing new challenges as we progress the social recovery from Covid and I am committed to supporting the programme to do just that”.

The annual progress report was commissioned and completed by Pobal which manages the programme on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Pictured is Joe O'Brien, TD, speaking at the launch. Picture: Brian Lougheed

SICAP is a national programme, managed locally by 33 Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) with support from local authorities.

Programme actions are delivered by 46 Local Development Companies (LDCs).

The report states that, despite the challenges faced in 2020, individuals continued to receive a consistent level of person-centred supports through SICAP.

Last year the programme met all targets, providing assistance to 26,178 individuals and 2,687 local community groups.

While Covid-19 negatively impacted progression rates, particularly during the initial months of the pandemic, a total of 8,768 individuals (33%) had participated in lifelong learning activities, 1,057 (4%) had progressed into employment and 1,274 (5%) had set up their own business by the end of the year.

Speaking at the launch, Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher acknowledged that the pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing socio-economic inequalities.

“The emergence of Covid-19 in early 2020 has had a significant impact on the socio-economic wellbeing of communities in Ireland.

“Lives have been lost, unemployment levels have increased and access to education and other services were disrupted on account of the pandemic and mental health issues have intensified.

Pictured is the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher speaking at the launch. Picture: Brian Lougheed

“The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and restrictions have disproportionately affected the vulnerable and the marginalised in our society,” he said.

“The pandemic highlights the importance of the role that SICAP plays in prioritising the support of these groups.

“This role has become more and more evident during the pandemic.”

Fianna Fáil councillor for the North West Ward and former Lord Mayor of Cork Tony Fitzgerald also welcomed the publication of the annual report.

“Today is about the people. It’s about the Taoiseach being here paying tribute to local volunteers, to the community workers in the area, working with the Cork City Partnership and the HSE and the Cork City Council,” he said.

“Never before I think have we seen such interagency and volunteerism as we have during the pandemic and today is about highlighting the report and highlighting how we are so well-connected in Cork.

“As Lord Mayor I always said we’re a city of bridges - we connect to each other and this is really a very important annual report.”