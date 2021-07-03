Man put three wraps of heroin in his mouth to avoid drugs search on Cork city street 

A young man popped three wraps of heroin into his mouth in the hope of avoiding a drugs search.

Now he has been sentenced to eight months in prison by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

23-year-old Scott O’Donovan of 129 Mount Nebo Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to having the drug for his own use and having it for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the young man was caught with heroin made up in three deals at Wolfe Tone Street, Cork.

As Garda Shane Halligan approached, the defendant attempted to turn his back as if concealing something.

Garda Shane Halligan saw he had three wraps of suspected heroin in his mouth.

He had ten previous convictions for having drugs for his own use but none for having the drug for sale or supply.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the prosecution for sale or supply was only made possible by the defendant’s admissions to gardaí and that this quantity would not ordinarily give rise to a dealing prosecution.

Mr Burke said the accused would have had problems with drugs in the past but that he was now getting great help with this issue in Cork Prison.