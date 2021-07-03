WATCH: Talented Cork teenager catches the ear of Coronas' star Danny

A JAW-dropping performance by a Cork teenage busker was heard by The Coronas’ star Danny O’Reilly, who reached out to her via social media.

Clodagh Quirke, from Passage West, has been busking since she was 11. Now 18, the singer, who completed her Leaving Cert this year, said Danny’s words of confidence have come as a real boost.

Clodagh spoke of how Danny had contacted her in relation to a Coronas’ song she performed in Irish to mark Seachtain Na Gaeilge.

“I performed ‘Heroes or Ghosts’ as Gaeilge, because I wanted to do what I loved, while still keeping the teachers happy,” she laughed. “I was in Leaving Cert at the time, so that was very important. My teachers have been very supportive of me.”

Clodagh never anticipated her song would reach Danny.

“It was a really nice message to wake up to,” she said. “I was getting loads of messages from my friends, saying they had seen me on the band’s Insta stories. It was definitely exciting to hear from someone in the band. The response made it really special.

"The thing about busking is that 99 people might not acknowledge you on the day you are playing. However, it’s that one person who does that makes it all worthwhile.”

Clodagh Quirke, Passage, Cork keeping the City alive with her orginal songs on Cook Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

This wasn’t Clodagh’s first brush with celebrity.

“I once spotted a passerby who looked like Mick Flannery,” Clodagh said. “I wasn’t definite it was him, but when he passed, I turned up the amp and started playing one of his songs, full blast.

"About 30 seconds later, he turned around and walked back to me. We started chatting and he even let me take a photo with him.”

Her pastime requires hard work and dedication.

“I’ve been busking since I was 11, but it’s only in the last few years that I began to take it seriously,” Clodagh said.

“My instrument for when I’m busking is guitar, but outside of that, I mainly play the violin.”

Clodagh has high hopes.

“I’m going to be studying sound technology and engineering in college, but I hope to land a few gigs as a support act, too. People like Declan O’Rourke are my idols and I would love to make a living out of performing.”