Churchfield road is ‘like a war zone’, says local businessman

CALLS have been made for improvement works to a busy Cork City road, which has been described as being “like walking into a warzone”.

Cork City Council has agreed to undertake a review of John F Connolly Road in Churchfield to identify the issues and assess the cost of any improvements in order to seek funding for the work.

The condition of the road has been described as being “a disgrace” by a local business owner.

Tom Stanton, who owns Aislinn Hardwood Flooring, moved his company into the area one month ago. His new unit is located towards the back of John F Connolly Road, which houses a number of businesses, waste collection facilities, pitches and sports clubs.

Speaking to The Echo, he described John F Connolly Road “as a disgrace” and highlighted issues with the condition of the road itself and the bollards located on it.

“First of all, it’s full of potholes and I have worked there late a couple of nights and I have seen people coming from their boxing club… and it’s highly dangerous for kids because they have nowhere to walk,” he said.

Mr Stanton stated that there had been issues with the road’s condition for some time.

“There’s no way any child can walk on a footpath up there,” he said.

He added that he had had concerns before moving to the unit, but thought he could “live with the road”.

“But the more I see it and see the state of the road, I think it’s a disgrace. It’s like walking into a warzone.”

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said he had a motion in with the local authority on the issue recently.

With the sports clubs and pitches in the area, Mr Nugent said the road sees a lot of younger pedestrians.

“You have youngsters going up there, who can barely walk on the footpath because there are bollards. The road is quite poor.

“The place really needs to be looked at at this stage,” he added.

Cork City Council operations directorate told The Echo that the bollards were installed to address an issue with unauthorised parking.

It added that Cork City Council had agreed to undertake “a review of the location, identify proposals to address the issues and assess the costs of any improvement works, so as to seek funding to implement them”.