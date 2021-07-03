Prison nurse assaulted by man receiving assistance at Cork Prison

A prison nurse was assaulted by a young man getting medical assistance at Cork Prison and now the accused has been sentenced to five months in jail.

27-year-old Anthony McInerney of no fixed address was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

The sentence was imposed on McInerney for the assault on the prison nurse on October 6 2019 Judge Kelleher was told that the male nurse was punched in the face while administering medical assistance to the accused and he was left with a sore jaw as a result of the assault.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said, “An assault on a prison nurse is a very serious matter obviously. But he has shown remorse and offers his apologies.”

Judge Kelleher added, “These people are trying to help him.”

The sentence of five months imprisonment was then imposed.