Cork man confessed to supplying cannabis to 15 to 20 people in locality on a weekly basis 

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 16:41

Jeff Hughes of Leighmoneymore, Dunderrow, Kinsale, County Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge of having cannabis for sale or supply at Dunderrow on December 11 2019. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A Kinsale-based man confessed to supplying cannabis to between 15 and 20 people on a weekly basis in the area over a period of several months.

Jeff Hughes of Leighmoneymore, Dunderrow, Kinsale, County Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge of having cannabis for sale or supply at Dunderrow on December 11 2019.

Garda Colin O’Reilly gave evidence of the background to the case.

A search warrant was obtained to search the home of Jeff Hughes in Kinsale.

“The accused was at the property. He let us into the house. Gardaí recovered €13,000 worth of drugs. €12,000 worth of cannabis was located at different locations in the house,” Garda O’Reilly said.

Smaller quantities of other drugs were also located as well as over €3,000 in cash. 

Also found were a tick-list, weighing scales, deal bags and black Latex gloves.

“He admitted having cannabis for sale or supply at Dunderrow, Kinsale,” Garda O’Reilly testified.

Jeff Hughes was arrested on the day and taken to Bandon garda station for questioning.

“He was interviewed twice and he admitted having cannabis for sale or supply. He admitted he was dealing to 15 to 20 people a week – that it varied from week to week as people contacted him.

“He admitted buying half a kilo of cannabis every month – selling a total of four to five kilos over a period of ten months. His main objective was to fund his own use. He was smoking a large amount of cannabis.

“Originally from Wexford he is currently residing in County Kildare. He has no previous convictions but he would have a serious issue with drugs,” Garda O’Reilly testified.

Defence barrister Mahon Corkery said Hughes had a good work record and he was selling drugs to feed his own addiction.

“He has gone to Newbridge and he has taken himself out of the cycle of buying drugs, using them and selling them. He is 29,” Mr Corkery said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until September 20 and ordered that he submit for at least three certified urinalysis tests between now and then at his own expense.

