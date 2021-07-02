Watch: Dust devil captured on camera in Cork

Met Éireann has shared a rare occurrence that was captured on camera in Cork earlier this week.

The forecaster shared a video of a dust devil that appeared in Cork during the recent dry weather.

Check out this video of a #dustdevil taken in Co. Cork earlier this week! 🔽🔽🔽



The recent dry weather & high temperatures created ideal conditions for this phenomenon, with strong updrafts picking up the grass.



Thanks to the team @NewmarketPP for sharing the video ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/KnrWvxlWZu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 2, 2021

A dust devil is a strong, well-formed, and relatively short-lived whirlwind, ranging from half a metre wide and a few metres tall to more than 10 metres wide and more than 1,000 metres tall.

Taking to Twitter, Met Éireann posted: “The recent dry weather and high temperatures created ideal conditions for this phenomenon, with strong updrafts picking up the grass.”

The forecaster thanked Newmarket Pitch and Putt for sharing the video which was captured by two members recently while playing their round of pitch and putt.