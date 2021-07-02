Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 16:22

Watch: Dust devil captured on camera in Cork

A dust devil captured at Newmarket Pitch and Putt in Cork. Credit: Newmarket Pitch and Putt.

Met Éireann has shared a rare occurrence that was captured on camera in Cork earlier this week.

The forecaster shared a video of a dust devil that appeared in Cork during the recent dry weather.

A dust devil is a strong, well-formed, and relatively short-lived whirlwind, ranging from half a metre wide and a few metres tall to more than 10 metres wide and more than 1,000 metres tall.

Taking to Twitter, Met Éireann posted: “The recent dry weather and high temperatures created ideal conditions for this phenomenon, with strong updrafts picking up the grass.” 

The forecaster thanked Newmarket Pitch and Putt for sharing the video which was captured by two members recently while playing their round of pitch and putt.

Beach church service to be held in popular West Cork village on Sunday

