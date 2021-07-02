Bantry Bay salmon project approved but criticised by campaigners

A €6m investment in Bantry Bay has been approved, with eight new jobs being created by salmon producer, Mowi.

The approval follows a nine-year legal challenge and the decision has drawn criticism from groups who campaigned against the new site.

Mowi Ireland (then Marine Harvest Ireland) first applied for the licence in June 2011. The company, which is the largest salmon producer in the world, currently operates fish production sites at Ahabeg and Roancarrig on the western side of Bantry Bay.

A company spokesperson said: “By developing a new site for organic salmon in Bantry Bay, the continuing development of stocking, harvesting, fallowing, and rotation programmes can be advanced in compliance with international best practice, thereby securing the long-term future of aquaculture in the area.

“This is a very positive step forward for the Irish aquaculture industry as a whole. Our seas have rightly been identified as a key component of sustainable economic growth. This development at Shot Head is likely to be complete in just 14 weeks in accordance with Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine installation requirements.”

But Director of Friends of the Irish Environment Tony Lowe said that the decision was “appalling” and said a “black day” for the organisation.

Mr Lowe claimed that overstocking of fish was resulting in pollution that was not being cleared by the tidal flow in the bay and this was causing problems for the marine wildlife living in the area.

“It is the wrong place for this development,” Mr Lowe said.

The Save Bantry Bay group said it is “very disappointed” with the decision to grant the licence.

“Given all the concerns put forward by such wide reaching organisations, this decision comes as a complete surprise. Fishermen, tourism businesses, anglers, water sports enthusiasts, environmentalists, and almost every member of the local community objected for wide ranging reasons, yet their concerns have been ignored,” said Alec O’Donovan, Secretary of Save Bantry Bay.

Kieran O’Shea, Save Bantry Bay Chair and third generation fisherman in Bantry Bay said he believed the decision would have an negative impact on the in-shore fishing industry.

Mr O’Donovan said the group will be examining the documents and are considering further action.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive of the Irish South and West Fish Productions Patrick Murphy said as far as he was concerned, the creation of new jobs was a good thing that would feed families and keep people living in rural Cork.

“I work in aquaculture, so I have a vested interest, but I know that we keep the waters in Bantry Bay as Class A and we protect the marine life by being there. With production comes regulation.”

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine originally granted the licence in 2015 but this was appealed to the Aquaculture Licence Appeals Board (ALAB) by 14 different parties, including the applicant, Mowi, on the basis that a number of minor prescriptive clauses in the licence failed to take into account potential future technological developments.