Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 14:26

'A fantastic enhancement': First part of Cork cycleway completed 

Valerie O’Sullivan and Cormac Ó Súilleabháin of Cork County Council, with Cobh councillor Sinéad Sheppard. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Roisin Burke

The first part of the East Cork Cycleway, from Dunkettle to Midleton, has been completed, Cork County Council has said.

The completed works run 2.2km from the Elm Tree Restaurant in Glounthaune to Fitzpatrick’s Shop.

The scheme, which is funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), includes signalised pedestrian and cycle crossings at Glounthaune Train Station and Harper’s Island Wetlands, seating areas, and a 1m wide pollinator corridor separating the route from motor traffic.

The goal of the project is to link residential areas with education, employment, commercial, and recreational sites through high-quality active travel infrastructure.

When fully completed, the cycleway will link Midleton, Carrigtwohill, Little Island, and the city, while also connecting to the Midleton-Youghal Greenway and the Ballinacurra to Midleton pedestrian and cycle route, both of which are currently being progressed by the council.

Chairwoman of Cobh Municipal District, Fine Gael councillor Sinéad Sheppard, welcomed the completion of this phase.

“This development marks a fantastic enhancement to the wider Glounthaune community, providing safe connectivity and recreation space for residents,” she said. “It connects wonderful local amenities, including Harper’s Island Wetlands, providing adventure, relaxation, and convenience.”

east corkcork developmentcork tourism
