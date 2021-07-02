Gardaí reveal details of Cork drug seizures following launch of new operation to tackle dealing 

GARDAÍ have launched a new operation to protect communities from “the scourge” of illegal drugs, revealing that over €230k worth of drugs were seized in Cork City on a single day last year.

Following the launch of Operation Tara, a National Garda Anti-Drugs Operation, An Garda Síochána has highlighted the impact of the resourced Divisional Drugs Units during 2020 and 2021.

During 2020, gardaí resourced Divisional Drugs Units in all Garda Divisions in preparation for Othe operation.

On 21 May 2020, Divisional Drugs Unit Cork City during the course of a search operation seized approximately half a kilo of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €70,000.

A second search conducted in an industrial premise, a quantity of heroin, Xanax tablets, ecstasy and cocaine with an estimated street value of €167,000 seized.

Last month, Divisional Drugs Unit Cork City executed a search warrant at a container and seized €55,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €5,000 of suspected cocaine and a small quantity of suspected diazepam tablets.

The uninterrupted policing of organised crime at a national level and the considerable increase in the size of Divisional Drug Units has seen significant amounts of drugs seized and arrests made.

During 2020 An Garda Síochána seized in excess of 137.8kg of Cocaine to the value of €9.5million, 368.6kg Cannabis (€7.3 million), 41.4kg Diamorphine (€5.8 million) and over €1 million worth of Amphetamines or Tablets.

Operation TARA

On Thursday, An Garda Síochána commenced an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy called Operation Tara.

The goal of Operation Tara is to "protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs".

It will have a strong focus on tackling street-level dealing in cities, towns and villages across the country.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the term ‘recreational' drug use is “a dangerous misnomer that hides the irreparable damage that illegal and dangerous drugs cause to individuals and society”.

“A current generation is suffering from and will be lost to the menace of this illegal drug use."

He said that under Operation Tara, there will be a particular focus on street-level dealing.

“Not only is this dealing devastating for the individual buying the drugs and their loved ones, it is also corrosive for local communities to have to witness it," he said.

"It is no longer the case that such dealing is confined to our cities and urban areas, it is now happening in towns and villages around the country. Operation Tara will tackle this scourge.”

Under Operation Tara, individuals and groups involved in the drug trade will be the target of enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest crime trends.