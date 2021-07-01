Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 15:26

Funding boost for Riverstown boxing club 

The presentation to Riverstown Amateur Boxing Club members Betty Barry, Mick Devane, Yvonne Coffey, Lily Coffey, Ted Barry, Alex Noonan and Sean Butler, was made at a private ceremony held at the Texaco Service Station, Glanmire. Pictured with them were Valero Area Sales Manager, D.J. Fleming (left) and Texaco Dealer, Ken Grandon (second right).

Breda Graham

Riverstown Amateur Boxing Club in Glanmire has received funding of €5,000 under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative.

The initiative, which was launched last September, saw a fund of €130,000 set aside for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

Riverstown Amateur Boxing Club was one of almost 400 clubs countrywide that applied for funding under the scheme.

The money will be used to upgrade the floor and renew equipment in its strength and conditioning area.

The cheque presentation was made to the club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel under the Texaco brand.

The club, which was founded in 1984, has up to 70 active male and female members and an impressive string of achievements to its name. 

