Warning issued about 'dangerous rip currents' in channels at popular West Cork beach

West Cork emergency services have reminded people not to swim in the Inchydoney channels due to dangerous rip currents in the area.

Inchydoney Lifeboat which provides a rescue boat for the Inchydoney beach area and operates as a back up to the Council Lifeguard service during the summer, posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday reiterating the need to keep the Inchydoney channel clear.

The lifeboat organisation said their lifeboat "Realt na hInse" was on a routine patrol in the western channel on Wednesday morning when it spotted an adult and five children in the water.

The Lifeboat crew moved alongside and informed them that this was an area that was dangerous to swim and that a red/yellow flagged zone, patrolled by Lifeguards was operating on the west beach.

Later in the day, at 12.30, two people were spotted entering the eastern channel and the Lifeboat was launched immediately. Two female teenagers had decided to go for a swim in the area and the lifeboat crew again informed the swimmers that this was a dangerous place to swim and a red/yellow flagged area, patrolled by Lifeguards was operating on the east beach.

During both incidents, Inchydoney Lifeboat said the tide was flowing out, with dangerous fixed rip currents in the eastern and western channels.

The people involved were tourists visiting Inchydoney and were unaware of the dangers.

Although Cork County Council has installed signage highlighting the dangers of these channels, unfortunately, visitors and locals alike continue to swim.

The Inchydoney Lifeboat said they were “extremely concerned” about these channels.

“On an outgoing tide these areas are unforgiving and even the strongest swimmer would be overwhelmed by the currents.

“Please listen to the Lifeguards advice and swim between the red/yellow flags and never in the channels."

Cork County Council Beachguards also shared the post and reiterated the advice of the charity organisation.

The Lifeboat service patrols in support of the Lifeguards seven days a week during July and August.

The Lifeboat is community funded and as a registered charity, relies on donations to survive since its formation in 1970. To donate to the charity click this link.