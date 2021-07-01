Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 12:23

Gorse fire warning issued by emergency services

A warning has been issued by the Cork City Fire Service regarding gorse fires.

Roisin Burke

The emergency service said that with the dry weather, gorse fires are more likely and asked people to be careful.

The Fire Service reminded people to call 999 or 112 in an emergency.

The warning follows a number of warm weather days with temperatures in the high 20’s.

 While rain is predicted for the weekend, the emergency services have asked people to remain on high alert for the rest of the dry spell.

National News

