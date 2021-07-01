Gorse fire warning issued by emergency services

A warning has been issued by the Cork City Fire Service regarding gorse fires.

The emergency service said that with the dry weather, gorse fires are more likely and asked people to be careful.

“At this time of year when the weather is dry - gorse fires keep all fire services busy. Vegetation is easily ignited.”

The Fire Service reminded people to call 999 or 112 in an emergency.

“In the event of an Emergency dial 999/112”

The warning follows a number of warm weather days with temperatures in the high 20’s.

While rain is predicted for the weekend, the emergency services have asked people to remain on high alert for the rest of the dry spell.