'Somebody decided to have a BBQ or a fire': Popular Cork parklet damaged overnight

THE popular Carrigaline parklet, which is currently being extended, has been damaged in what has been described as “utter disregard” for the amenity.

Following what appeared to be a fire or a BBQ, the parklet area located in the Owenabue Carpark has been damaged.

Chairman of the Carrigaline Tidy Towns Committee, Cllr Liam O’Connor said he discovered the damage this morning.

“Somebody decided to have a BBQ or a fire in the middle of the parklet on the Astroturf,” he said.

Cllr O’Connor said it was “very disappointing” to again see the area damaged.

The parklet was vandalised last summer and is currently being extended due to its popularity among locals. Pic: Cllr Liam O'Connor.

“It was very disappointing to see it again," said Cllr O'Connor.

"It’s just a shame that people have this utter disregard for these public spaces that are well used by the community.”

Last summer, the seats and tables in the area were vandalized.

“The seats and the tables were taken up; they were knocked off. They were bolted to the ground, and they were kicked over, and a couple of planters were knocked over to the ground as well,” said Cllr O’Connor.

“It’s utter disregard for this whole project down there and it’s a very social area. It’s a great recreational area. It’s used by everybody.”

Cllr O’Connor said that the Tidy Towns Committee put in a lot of work to maintain the area which is loved by locals.

“It’s become a kind of a town centre now for Carrigaline where people can go and meet there.

"They get their coffee in any of the various cafes nearby and they come over and they’re able to sit there. It’s a nice area.”

Work is currently ongoing to extend the parklet in order to cater to the large number of people using the amenity.

The parklet opened last summer and it is hoped that the second part will be completed within the next few weeks.