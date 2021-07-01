Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 11:55

New ferry and cargo service contracts announced for Cork

Sherkin Island view. Two new contracts for the provision of a ferry and cargo services to the islands in West Cork have been announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Amy Nolan

Two new contracts for the provision of a ferry and cargo services to the islands in West Cork have been announced today by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

A €1 million contract has been agreed between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Carberry Isle Ferries for the provision of a ferry service between Sherkin Island and the mainland for the next five years. 

The service will provide for eight daily return sailings during the summer schedule and seven daily return sailings during the winter.

The Department has also agreed a three-year contract with Carberry Isle Ferries, valued at €557,000, for the provision of a heavy cargo contract for Sherkin, Long Island, Heir Island and Cape Clear.

This contract will provide the island communities with 55 cargo sailing days per year over the term of the agreement.

Carberry Isle Ferries is the company that currently supply the ferry and cargo services to these islands.

“I am delighted to announce these very important contracts for the island communities in Cork," Minister Humphreys said.

“The ferry contract will be of great benefit to the community of Sherkin Island and will ensure that they can avail of reliable year-round ferry services to the mainland.

“I am also pleased to announce that my Department has secured a three-year heavy cargo contract for the West Cork Islands.

“This contract will ensure that island residents and businesses will have access to heavy cargo services that will provide support for them as they continue to live on the islands.

“The Governments recently announced rural policy ‘Our Rural Future’ is committed to investing in our island communities.

“Ensuring that those communities have reliable transport and cargo links is core to that policy.”

Both contracts come into effect from today. 

Baltimore RNLI provide medical evacuation for woman on Sherkin Island

