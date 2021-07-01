Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 10:52

Gap to close store in Cork city 

Gap to close store in Cork city 

Gap is closing all its company-operated Gap Specialty and Gap outlet stores in Ireland and the UK. Photo: PA

Gap is to close its store on Opera Lane in Cork City.

The company has announced that following a strategic review of the business, it has decided to close all company-operated Gap Specialty and Gap Outlet stores in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom “due to market dynamics”.

The stores will close in a phased manner from the end of August through the end of September 2021.

In a statement, the company said: “We are thoughtfully moving through the consultation process with our European team, and we will provide support and transition assistance for our colleagues as we look to wind down stores.”

The company said it has served customers in the United Kingdom since 1987 and the Republic of Ireland since 2006.

“We are keen to maintain our presence in these markets,” it said in the statement.

A company spokesperson said it will continue to run and operate its Gap e-commerce business in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Ambitious plan for Wellington Road as part of overall improvement scheme

More in this section

Washing powder box from the 60s and decades old containers among items collected at beach clean in Cork Washing powder box from the 60s and decades old containers among items collected at beach clean in Cork
New ferry and cargo service contracts announced for Cork New ferry and cargo service contracts announced for Cork
Councillors back calls for beach wheelchairs to be introduced at more Cork beaches  Councillors back calls for beach wheelchairs to be introduced at more Cork beaches 
cork businesscork city centre
Public asked to contribute on new Cork bus network redesign

Public asked to contribute on new Cork bus network redesign

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more