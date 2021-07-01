Gap to close store in Cork city 

Gap is to close its store on Opera Lane in Cork City.

The company has announced that following a strategic review of the business, it has decided to close all company-operated Gap Specialty and Gap Outlet stores in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom “due to market dynamics”.

The stores will close in a phased manner from the end of August through the end of September 2021.

In a statement, the company said: “We are thoughtfully moving through the consultation process with our European team, and we will provide support and transition assistance for our colleagues as we look to wind down stores.”

The company said it has served customers in the United Kingdom since 1987 and the Republic of Ireland since 2006.

“We are keen to maintain our presence in these markets,” it said in the statement.

A company spokesperson said it will continue to run and operate its Gap e-commerce business in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom.