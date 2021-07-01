Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 10:14

Tears in Cork court as man is jailed for defiling 15-year-old girl 

The accused man wiped tears from his eyes as he was sentenced to nine months on three counts of defilement.

Liam Heylin

A GIRL, aged 15 to 16, was defiled by a man aged 20 to 21, who had sexual intercourse with her on three occasions and has now been jailed.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of 18 months with half of the sentence suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The incidents occurred on different occasions in 2017 when the girl was aged 15 to 16 and the defendant was 20 to 21.

Fully aware of girl's age

They were not in a relationship and the accused was described as having been a friend of the victim’s siblings and that he would have been fully aware of the age of the victim.

Judge Ó Donnabháin was told the sexual intercourse was consensual.

The judge said there was a significant age difference between the parties.

Defence remarks

Defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell said: “He has never come to garda attention. He has a good working history.”

She added that his risk of reoffending was low.

Ms O’Connell said: “He has had to live with this for a considerable period of time. It has been a source of stress for him.”

The judge said: “On three occasions he had sex with a minor and there is not any suggestion of any force or imposition, but it was unlawful.

“He pleaded guilty. Aggravating factors are her age, the fact that it happened when she was 15 going on 16 and he was 21.

“I will impose a sentence of 18 months. In view of what the guard said about him, I will suspend nine months of that.”

The man cannot be named in coverage of this case as it could lead to the identification of the injured party, the judge said.

