Over 150 young people in Cork honoured for their creativity and community involvement during the pandemic 

OVER 150 young people in Cork have been honoured for their participation in the We Are Cork Youth Challenge.

At a presentation at the Cork Training Centre, a number of youths received awards for their participation in the challenge which is a Cork Education and Training Board (ETB) initiative.

The We Are Cork Youth Challenge is devised to help students hone their creative skills and talents during the pandemic through a series of virtual challenges and tasks.

Modelled on the Gaisce award, young people chose their challenges from a series of positive activities including music, sport, and active citizenship within their communities.

Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher with Roisin Cotter, Gaelcholaiste Choilm (right) and her parents Brendan and Laurana Cotter, at the presentation. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Participants who completed 20 challenges received the ‘We Are Cork’ Lord Mayor and County Mayor of Cork Medal.

Recently elected Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher presented the awards to students and noted the opportunity the challenge created for young people in Cork to express themselves and explore their talents and abilities during a difficult year.

“The We Are Cork Challenge creates positive opportunities for young people to express themselves, showcasing what they do well, while also learning and trying new skills,” he said.

“There is no doubt that this pandemic has created huge challenges for us all, but most of all for our young people."

"We commend the way they have dealt with the last 15 months and we congratulate them all for participating in this campaign.”

Chief Executive of Cork ETB, Denis Leamy, who is Chair of the City Council Youth Committee, added that youth participation within their communities was crucial.

Mr Leamy commended young people for embracing the challenges head-on.

“Young people are critical actors in our communities, it is imperative that we rise to the challenge, to give them every opportunity to stay connected, ensuring a pride of place and hope for the future," he said.

“It can be said without doubt that these young people truly embraced the We Are Cork youth Challenge and I wish to congratulate them all on their participation.”

The ‘We Are Cork’ challenge is one of a series of events for young people this summer organised by Cork ETB in conjunction with other partners.