Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 20:38

Over 150 young people in Cork honoured for their creativity and community involvement during the pandemic 

Over 150 young people in Cork honoured for their creativity and community involvement during the pandemic 

Pictured are, Gillian Beasley CETB Youth Services, Mark Byrne, Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Roisin Cotter, Gaelcholaiste Choilm and Ruth Griffin, CETB, at the presentation of ‘We Are Cork’ Lord Mayor and County Mayor of Cork Medal's, for the, We are Cork Youth Challenge. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Maeve Lee

OVER 150 young people in Cork have been honoured for their participation in the We Are Cork Youth Challenge.

At a presentation at the Cork Training Centre, a number of youths received awards for their participation in the challenge which is a Cork Education and Training Board (ETB) initiative.

The We Are Cork Youth Challenge is devised to help students hone their creative skills and talents during the pandemic through a series of virtual challenges and tasks.

Modelled on the Gaisce award, young people chose their challenges from a series of positive activities including music, sport, and active citizenship within their communities.

Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher with Roisin Cotter, Gaelcholaiste Choilm (right) and her parents Brendan and Laurana Cotter, at the presentation. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher with Roisin Cotter, Gaelcholaiste Choilm (right) and her parents Brendan and Laurana Cotter, at the presentation. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Participants who completed 20 challenges received the ‘We Are Cork’ Lord Mayor and County Mayor of Cork Medal.

Recently elected Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher presented the awards to students and noted the opportunity the challenge created for young people in Cork to express themselves and explore their talents and abilities during a difficult year.

“The We Are Cork Challenge creates positive opportunities for young people to express themselves, showcasing what they do well, while also learning and trying new skills,” he said.

“There is no doubt that this pandemic has created huge challenges for us all, but most of all for our young people."

"We commend the way they have dealt with the last 15 months and we congratulate them all for participating in this campaign.” 

Chief Executive of Cork ETB, Denis Leamy, who is Chair of the City Council Youth Committee, added that youth participation within their communities was crucial.

Mr Leamy commended young people for embracing the challenges head-on.

“Young people are critical actors in our communities, it is imperative that we rise to the challenge, to give them every opportunity to stay connected, ensuring a pride of place and hope for the future," he said.

“It can be said without doubt that these young people truly embraced the We Are Cork youth Challenge and I wish to congratulate them all on their participation.” 

 The ‘We Are Cork’ challenge is one of a series of events for young people this summer organised by Cork ETB in conjunction with other partners.

Read More

The Everyman launches new season of live events in historic heart of Cork City

More in this section

The Everyman launches new season of live events in historic heart of Cork City The Everyman launches new season of live events in historic heart of Cork City
Covid-19 latest: 452 new cases confirmed; Number in ICU down Covid-19 latest: 452 new cases confirmed; Number in ICU down
Cork publican purchases famous Cork venue for €1.3m Cork publican purchases famous Cork venue for €1.3m
cork education
Man accused of threatening to kill wife after she took his cannabis from him

Man accused of threatening to kill wife after she took his cannabis from him

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more