Man accused of threatening to kill wife after she took his cannabis from him

A 42-year-old man is accused of threatening to kill his wife after she took his cannabis from him and now he has been remanded in custody for a week.

The accused man applied for bail on the charge of breaching a protection order by putting his wife in fear but Judge Olann Kelleher refused this application at Cork District Court.

Garda Joe Halpin of Carrigaline garda station gave evidence at the in camera hearing.

Garda Halpin said the main grounds for the objection to bail were fears that he would interfere with witnesses – mainly his wife.

“He said he would kill her if she contacted the guards about it. He would kill her if he was put out of the house,” Garda Halpin said.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused and his wife had taken out protection orders against each other within a day of each other.

The defendant’s wife said, “I am worried about myself.” Sergeant John Kelleher asked, “If he gets bail what do you think will happen?” She replied, “He could hurt me or even worse. He said yesterday he will kill me if I ring the guards.

“My husband is addicted to alcohol and drugs – anti-depressants.”

The complainant said they did not speak to each other or sleep together but both of them shared the same house.

Mr Burke said on the defendant’s behalf when he cross-examined the complainant, “He has no intention of going near you or bringing any harm to you.”

Mr Burke asked, “Did you take something from him?” She replied, “I took his weed and put it in the bin.” The solicitor said, “He tried to get it back from you and there were no threats.” She replied, “He threatened to kill me… I don’t know what is in his head now. He takes alcohol and drugs every day.”

Judge Kelleher said to the accused that his wife was afraid of him. He replied, “No no, I am a very quiet person. I have a problem with my wife – she always calls me very bad words. She is doing everything to get me out of the house.

The accused will appear in court again in a week’s time.