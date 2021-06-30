The Everyman launches new season of live events in historic heart of Cork City

FOR the first time, the Everyman is swapping the walls of their Victorian Theatre, for an outdoor event in the historic heart of the city this summer.

The Everyman Outdoors, presented in association with Cork City Council, promises to bring the vibrant energy of the Everyman outside and into the ancient walls of Elizabeth Fort, Barrack Street.

Across five weekends in July and August, the Everyman will bring Cork’s finest comedy, music and laughter – live.

From Laura O’Mahony to Bosco, and the the Sunday Songbook to Tadhg Hickey; the programme has something for the whole family to enjoy outdoors.

CEO of The Everyman Seán Kelly said it has been “an incredibly challenging period for The Everyman”, though their audiences have shown tremendous support throughout.

“We’re absolutely delighted to finally be able to welcome them, in person, again.

"The setting may be a little different but our commitment to supporting great artists and presently quality shows to our audiences remains.”

The Everyman Outdoors will bring the vibrant energy of The Everyman outside into the historic heart of the city. Picture Darragh Kane

The Everyman Artistic Director Sophie Motley said she is "excited" to announce her very first programme of live events as Artistic Director of the Everyman.

“We’ve got something for everyone, brought to you by the brilliant artists of Cork who have been in hibernation through these difficult times.

“Each bite-size outdoor show will be joyful, fun, and a taster of the thrill of live performance that we’ve all yearned for.”

The programme of events kicks off on Friday 23 July with a heartwarming and joyful night of jazz, soul and blues with Karen Underwood and John O’Brien, finishing on Saturday 21 August when Karan Casey performs with acclaimed musicians Seán Óg Graham, Niamh Dunne and Niall Vallely.

Performers Raphael Olympio and Kestina Ugbodu launching the Everyman Theatres new season in Elizabeth Fort, Cork. Picture Darragh Kane

Other events include Laura O’Mahony ‘Live and LOUD!’, The 2 Norries Live Podcast and a World of Music with Evelyn Grant and Cork Pops Orchestra, featuring special guest Keith Hanley.

Michelle Carew, Arts Officer, Cork City Council added: "As the City re-opens we are delighted to support The Everyman to bring this special outdoor programme to Elizabeth Fort.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Arts have been a source of comfort and escape for the people of Cork City and it is truly exciting to see artists take to the stage once again this summer."

Tickets for The Everyman Outdoors are on sale now at everymancork.com.