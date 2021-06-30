Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 18:18

Covid-19 latest: 452 new cases confirmed; Number in ICU down

Covid-19 latest: 452 new cases confirmed; Number in ICU down

A further 452 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed. Picture Denis Minihane.

Maeve Lee

THE Department of Health has today reported 452 new cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospital and 14 in ICU.

Yesterday, it was reported that there were 46 patients in hospital and 16 in ICU.

The Department has reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

Read More

‘We need to be careful for another few weeks’: Cork GP agrees with decision not to reopen indoor dining in early July

More in this section

McDonald's restaurant in Cork opens new drive-thru creating 50 additional jobs McDonald's restaurant in Cork opens new drive-thru creating 50 additional jobs
'He discharged shots at the armed gardaí': Man fled up M8 with imitation firearm 'He discharged shots at the armed gardaí': Man fled up M8 with imitation firearm
Baltimore RNLI brings three people onboard yacht in difficulty off Cork coast to safety Baltimore RNLI brings three people onboard yacht in difficulty off Cork coast to safety
#covid-19
Cork publican purchases famous Cork venue for €1.3m

Cork publican purchases famous Cork venue for €1.3m

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more