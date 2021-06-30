Covid-19 latest: 452 new cases confirmed; Number in ICU down

THE Department of Health has today reported 452 new cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospital and 14 in ICU.

Yesterday, it was reported that there were 46 patients in hospital and 16 in ICU.

The Department has reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.