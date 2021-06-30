Baltimore RNLI brings three people onboard yacht in difficulty off Cork coast to safety

Baltimore RNLI has provided assistance to three people on a yacht in difficulty off the coast of Baltimore just before midnight on Tuesday.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 11.32pm following a request from the Irish Coast Guard in order to assess the situation of a 38-foot yacht, with three people on board, which had suffered engine failure 17.5 miles off Baltimore Harbour.

The crew arrived at the casualty vessel at 12.31am and Coxswain Aidan Bushe assessed the situation and decided that undertaking a tow was necessary and the safest way to assist the casualties.

Volunteer crew members from the lifeboat passed a tow to the yacht and the lifeboat and casualty vessel were underway before 1am.

The lifeboat then proceeded to Baltimore Harbour, the nearest safe and suitable port, arriving at 3.31am.

Once the casualty vessel was secured at the pier in Baltimore Harbour, the lifeboat returned to the station, arriving at 3.39am.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, including Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Sean McCarthy and crew members Brendan Cottrell, Colin Whooley, Kieran Collins, Don O’Donovan and Brian McSweeney.

Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, Kate Callanan, encouraged people to call 999 or 112 and ask for The Coast Guard if they get into difficulty at sea.