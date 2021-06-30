12 businesses in Cork to receive funding from €5m Online Retail Scheme

A NUMBER of businesses across Cork are to receive funding from the Online Retail Scheme to help with online sales both at home and abroad.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English today announced the successful applicants approved for funding through the third call of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke welcomed the news that 12 businesses in Cork have been approved for the funding.

Nationally, 133 retailers have been approved €5 million in funding as part of the scheme, which is targeted at retailers who already have an online presence to strengthen their online offering and to enable them to reach a wider customer base.

Colm Burke TD said he is “delighted” to see 12 businesses in Cork today receive funding from the Online Retail Scheme which he described as being “instrumental in enabling many local businesses to pivot their offerings online over the past year and a half”.

“Covid has had a devastating impact on retailers in Cork who had to close as restrictions were implemented, but this funding will continue to support businesses in establishing a strong online presence so that they’re now better equipped to take advantage of evolving market opportunities."

Mr Burke said there has been a "strong demand" for this scheme, given its previous success.

"The third round of the scheme received 292 applications from right across the country. 68% of the successful applicants are located outside Dublin with 90 retailers from these regions approved for funding," he said.

“Under this Covid-19 competitive call, the successful applicants will receive funding ranging from €14,080 to €40,000 to strengthen their online offering.

"The average grant value is €37,500 and covers up to 80% of project costs.”

He added that the financial support will assist Cork businesses to transition and evolve as they trade through the impact of the pandemic.

“I look forward to seeing more and more businesses reopen as we emerge from the pandemic, but it’s also brilliant that we can now support an ever-increasing range of Cork businesses online.”

Some of the businesses in Cork to receive the funding include Ar Pharmacies Ltd, trading as Crowley's Pharmacy, Badger Home Furnishings Ltd, trading as MacCarthy Interiors, Ballinlough O'Sullivans Pharmacy Ltd, trading as O'Sullivans Pharmacy, Mike Walsh Pharmacy Ltd and Mm Wellington Ltd, trading as Neville Jewellers.