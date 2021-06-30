Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 14:28

Aldi plants over 30,000 trees in Cork to mark the opening of new Douglas store

Pictured (L to R): Alan Farrell, Green Belt Forester; landowner Thomas Murray and Adam Snell, Aldi Douglas Assistant Store Manager with Ned (the dog) giving a helping paw pictured at Killaclug, Cork. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Amy Nolan

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi has celebrated the opening of its new store in Douglas by planting 37,000 trees in Cork.

The Douglas store staff teamed up with Green Belt and Ned, their canine helper, to plant the trees in Killaclug, near Mitchelstown.

Aldi is the first retailer in Ireland to commit to planting one million native Irish woodland trees by 2025, working together with Green Belt. 

As part of this, Aldi will be planting almost 100,000 trees across Cork.

Located on the old cinema site on the Douglas Road, the new Douglas store is Aldi’s 24th to open in Cork.

The new state of the art 1000m2 store opened to the public last Thursday, creating 27 new jobs. 

Speaking to The Echo ahead of the opening, store manager Goren Kierse, who has been with the company for the past 13 years, encouraged people to pay the new store a visit. 

"23 of our 27 staff at the new Douglas store are also from the locality, so I encourage everyone to drop by and say hello!"

