"live in" the dream-GAA clubs announce new Win a Gaff competition

LOCAL GAA Clubs have joined forces to offer Corkonians the chance to win their dream home while raising vital funds to develop their sporting facilities.

The latest “Win A Gaff’ competition has seen three clubs come together to offer a brand new home in Clonakilty to the lucky winner.

Douglas GAA, St James’ GAA and Fermoy GAA, are behind the fundraiser which is seeing tickets being sold online for €100 each.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached property is valued at more than €300,000 and is an eight-minute drive from Inchydoney beach.

Other runner-up prizes include a Toyota C-HR Hybrid Luna worth €32,860 in association with Lehane Motors and €5,000 in cash.

Chairperson of Fermoy GAA Brendan Keane explained why these fundraisers are so vital.

"Our club dates back to 1886 but our numbers are still growing. We want to keep attracting new members as the local population increases and as part of that we have ambitious plans for the re-development of Fitzgerald Park. This competition will help those plans become a reality and it will also change the life of the lucky winner who will have a new home in spectacular West Cork.”

Tickets for the draw are priced at €100 with a maximum of 10,000 tickets up for grabs. The lucky winner will be drawn in a grand prize raffle on Saturday, November 6th.

Aidan O’Connor, Chairperson of Douglas GAA urged people who can afford it to get on board and support local clubs.

“We all know how difficult it is to get on the property ladder and what a difference this prize could make, it could be a young couple or a family’s forever home," he said. "You wouldn’t think twice about spending €100 on a concert ticket, instead you could win the home of your dreams in Clonakilty. You will also be helping three local sports clubs support and invest in the next generation of players. In Douglas, our goal is to have the best of facilities for our 3,000 members. We're currently developing a three year plan with the aim of investing in an astro playing surface, a ball wall, flood lighting and a games & skills area.” For more information on tickets, and to view images of the #WinAGaff property, please visit the website www.winagaff.ie