Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 11:42

WATCH: New Netflix documentary on West Cork murder launches today 

WATCH: New Netflix documentary on West Cork murder launches today 

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork is a three-episode series

Ann Murphy

THE Netflix documentary on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork has launched today on the streaming service.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork is a three-episode series which comes just ten days after the five-part documentary by Jim Sheridan, called Murder at the Cottage, started streaming on Sky Crime.

The new documentaries have sparked a renewed flurry of interest in what is one of Ireland's most high-profile crimes of recent decades. 

Latest documentary

The latest documentary is by film maker John Dower and includes interviews from members of Sophie’s family, including her son Pierre Louis and brother Bertrand.

Ian Bailey, the man convicted in his absence by a French court for the 1996 murder, failed in his attempt to have an interview he gave for the series deleted from it.

Last October, a third attempt by France to have him extradited in connection with the murder was rejected by the Irish High Court.

Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder. He was arrested twice as part of the murder investigation in Ireland but was never charged.

More in this section

Truck driver arrested following pursuit in Cork  Truck driver arrested following pursuit in Cork 
Garda stock Gardaí attend scene of collision in West Cork 
Emergency Services Stock Emergency services at scene of derelict building fire
west corkcork crime
Young woman cycling in the park at sunset

'Highly intoxicated on a cocktail of alcohol and Xanax': Man accused of pushing woman off her bike and punching her 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more