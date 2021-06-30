WATCH: New Netflix documentary on West Cork murder launches today 

THE Netflix documentary on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork has launched today on the streaming service.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork is a three-episode series which comes just ten days after the five-part documentary by Jim Sheridan, called Murder at the Cottage, started streaming on Sky Crime.

The new documentaries have sparked a renewed flurry of interest in what is one of Ireland's most high-profile crimes of recent decades.

Latest documentary

The latest documentary is by film maker John Dower and includes interviews from members of Sophie’s family, including her son Pierre Louis and brother Bertrand.

This is a murder that unless solved, will not be forgotten. Will justice ever be served for Sophie Toscan Du Plantier? 3-part documentary series Sophie: A Murder in West Cork is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/5sUpWEBRfZ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 30, 2021

Ian Bailey, the man convicted in his absence by a French court for the 1996 murder, failed in his attempt to have an interview he gave for the series deleted from it.

Last October, a third attempt by France to have him extradited in connection with the murder was rejected by the Irish High Court.

Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder. He was arrested twice as part of the murder investigation in Ireland but was never charged.