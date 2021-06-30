'Highly intoxicated on a cocktail of alcohol and Xanax': Man accused of pushing woman off her bike and punching her 

A 28-year-old man accused of attacking a 50-year-old woman cycling to her cleaning job in the early hours of the morning was remanded in custody for a fortnight.

It is alleged that he pushed her off her bike and punched in the face when she was on the ground and that the young man then robbed her bicycle and cycled away on it, Detective Garda James Bugler said at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Stephen Mahon of 23 Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, in custody until July 12, with consent to High Court bail, when he appeared at Cork District Court by video link from Cork Prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused was first refused bail in the district court and then got bail on appeal at the High Court but so far he has not taken up that bail on the conditions set by the High Court.

Det. Garda James Bugler said in the original objection to bail being granted to the accused that the principle ground for the objection was that the seriousness of the allegation.

On her was to work in Wilton

The detective said the victim of the robbery was working as a cleaner and was on her way to work at Wilton shopping centre at 3.45am.

“It is alleged that the injured party was cycling to work when the suspect ran after her, pushed her to the ground, knocking her off her bicycle and that he then threw a punch at her and robbed her bicycle.

“It is believed he was highly intoxicated on a cocktail of alcohol and Xanax tablets.

“My primary objection to bail is the seriousness of the charge.”

The robbery charge relates to 3.45 in the morning on Thursday May 20.

Eddie Burke solicitor said the accused became aware that the gardaí had called to his home looking for him and he went to the garda station voluntarily.

Mr Burke said Stephen Mahon had no recollection of this offence before gardaí showed him CCTV of it.

Mahon said, “It is not in my nature to do anything like this.”