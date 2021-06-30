Truck driver arrested following pursuit in Cork 

A truck driver has been arrested in Cork following a pursuit by Gardaí after the driver attempted to evade a checkpoint.
The incident took place while gardaí from the Cork City Roads Policing Units were conducting a checkpoint with the Road Safety Authority.
"Truck tried to evade the checkpoint and was eventually stopped following a short pursuit," Gardaí said on Twitter. "Driver arrested and charged for dangerous driving, driving without a driver card and tachograph offences.
"Court to follow."
