Truck driver arrested following pursuit in Cork 

A truck driver has been arrested in Cork following a pursuit by Gardaí after the driver attempted to evade a checkpoint.

The incident took place while gardaí from the Cork City Roads Policing Units were conducting a checkpoint with the Road Safety Authority.

"Truck tried to evade the checkpoint and was eventually stopped following a short pursuit," Gardaí said on Twitter. "Driver arrested and charged for dangerous driving, driving without a driver card and tachograph offences.

"Court to follow."