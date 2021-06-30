Student observed in drugs transaction at UCC Rag Week

Rag Week at UCC in February 2020 was the occasion where gardaí observed a student involved in a drugs transaction and now he has been convicted of having cocaine for sale or supply.

James Harney of Kilmolash, Clonmel, County Tipperary, was never in trouble in his life and now he has pleaded guilty to charges of possession of cocaine and having that drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Pat Horan, solicitor, said the accused had never been in trouble, had attended for urinalysis and had completely distanced himself from drugs. He said the supply element entailed him buying the cocaine with money that he and his friends had “chipped in” together, he would collect the drug and it would then be shared between himself and his friends.

Mr Horan said the defendant was extremely anxious to avoid a conviction and was prepared to do anything for that to happen.

Judge Kelleher said, “I accept that this was at a very low level. But if you sell cocaine in this city you will go to jail.”

The judge said that because of the youth of the defendant and the absence of previous convictions he would not jail him.

Instead he fined him €500 for having the cocaine for his own use and €750 for having the cocaine for sale or supply.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of the convictions being appealed.

Garda Kenneth Lawton searched the accused at Connaught Avenue on that occasion on February 10 2020 and found eight wraps of cocaine.

The cocaine had a street value of €688.