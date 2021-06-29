Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 18:04

Covid-19 latest: 351 new cases confirmed 

The Department of Health confirmed an additional 351 cases of Covid-19. Picture Denis Minihane.

Maeve Lee

THE Department of Health has today reported 351 additional cases of Covid-19.

In a tweet, the Department said that as of midnight 28 June, they are reporting 351 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 46 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 16 in ICU.

The Department has reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

