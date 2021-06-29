Covid-19 latest: 351 new cases confirmed 

THE Department of Health has today reported 351 additional cases of Covid-19.
In a tweet, the Department said that as of midnight 28 June, they are reporting 351 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There are currently 46 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 16 in ICU.
As of midnight, Monday 28th June, we are reporting 351* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 29, 2021
16 in ICU. 46 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
The Department has reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.