Cork school celebrates 6th class graduations and granting of the co-educational status

North Presentation Primary School 6th class students have embarked on the next chapter as they graduated from primary school on Tuesday.

While their graduation marks an end of an era, a new era is dawning in the school as 1st class boys continue into 2nd class in September for the first time in the history of the school.

To celebrate the end of the school year and the granting of the co-educational status, there have been many school trips and events organised.

Principal Nickie Egan said that the school was “especially anxious this year to end on a high note”.

“Our pupils have been simply outstanding this year. They have taken lockdown, Covid safety measures, social distancing and isolation in their stride so bravely. We applaud their good humour and resilience and wanted to treat them before the holidays,” she said.

Some classes went orienteering in Fitzgerald’s Park while others enjoyed a walk in St Anne’s Park and a pizza party to follow.

Some classes enjoyed learning new fitness skills from a personal trainer while other classes went on a walking tour of Cork city, followed by afternoon tea.

The school’s infant classes enjoyed Shandon Park and a teddy bears picnic.

“We even had a wonderful group of Romani children, calling themselves the 'Romani Crew', work through the Star project with GMC Beats, Music Generation and Stevie G to compose and perform their own rap song,” Ms Egan said.

She said that after what has been “a very difficult year” for pupils and their families, it was “fantastic” to be able to provide the children with well-deserved treats.

We are hopeful for better days to come for all but know now that no matter what life throws at us here in North Pres. We can take it in our stride with resilience, love and laughter.

“Our 1st class boys of this year will continue into 2nd class and make history as the first boys ever to do so. We are so proud,” she said.

Founded by the Presentation Order, the school upholds the ethos of Nano Nagle while embracing new cultures represented by pupils of over 40 different ethnicities.