Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 14:56

Cork’s Adam King receives Award for ‘outstanding kindness’ during the pandemic

Gary Timpson and Andrew Kavanagh from award-winning Irish animation studio Kavaleer Productions, recently announced a collaboration with The Late Late Toy Show™ star Adam King to develop Adam ❤ Adventure! Photo: Cathal Noonan

Maeve Lee

CORK’S Adam King has been presented with an award in recognition of his “outstanding kindness” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lord Mayor Youth Award was presented yesterday to the Toy Show star for his “outstanding kindness and resilience during the Covid-19 Pandemic”.

It was presented to him by Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu on her last day in the role.

In a tweet, she said presenting the award to the “inspirational” Adam King was one of her last acts as Lord Mayor and thanked Adam for his visit.

“Such an inspirational kid- thank you Adam for taking the time to visit me on my last day.”

She added that she started the Lord Mayor Youth Awards to thank young people who have gone above and beyond during Covid-19.

“It was the first but I hope it won’t be the last.” 

Adam and his family visited the Mansion House in Dublin in order to receive the award for the Toy Show star’s kindness and resilience.

Adam's father, David King said the family "will treasure the award and the memories".

Recently, a new show inspired by and starring the Cork boy was announced by award-winning Irish animation studio Kavaleer Productions.

Adam ❤ Adventure! is a preschool adventure-comedy series set in space with an environmental twist.

