WATCH: Cork dance school marks international scoliosis awareness day with emotive fundraising video

Dancers from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance who made their fundraising video at Fota House & Gardens, Cork to mark Scoliosis Awareness Month. Grace Murphy-Conway who has scoliosis is pictured with her friend Saoirse Flynn. Picture Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

A Cork dance school has marked International Scoliosis Awareness Day with an emotive fundraising video. 

The fundraising video, coordinated by Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance and published on their Facebook page on Saturday, is in aid of Straight Ahead Ireland.

“Straight Ahead Ireland is a medical support group affiliated to the CMRF which provides surgery, support and medical equipment for children with orthopaedic conditions.

“Surgeons perform the operations pro-bono. 

“These surgeons have been looking after two of our students in Crumlin Children’s Hospital since they were born,” Sharon Manning, owner of the renowned city centre based dance school told The Echo recently. 

The fundraising video centres on the life of one of the students at Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, Grace Murphy-Conway.

Grace, who was diagnosed at six months old with kyphoscoliosis along with a number of other health issues, has endured over 50 operations to date in a bid to correct a musculoskeletal disorder.

“She is one of the most determined and courageous students you can meet,” Ms Manning said.

The dance was recorded at a number of different locations in Cork, including Fota House & Gardens and Bell's Field. 

Featured in the video also are vocals from Grace’s class in her school, St Mary’s on the Hill in Knocknaheeny.

The link to donate to the fundraiser is available on the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance Facebook page

