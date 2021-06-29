MTU appoints Jimmy Deenihan as chairperson of its Governing Body

Munster Technological University (MTU) has announced the appointment of Jimmy Deenihan as Chairperson of MTU’s Governing Body.

Mr Deenihan, who succeeds Bob Savage who has served in the role since January 1, takes up the post on foot of a public process carried out by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris said: “I want to thank Bob Savage for occupying this role and for his leadership at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) over a long period of time. We are indebted to him for stepping into this role and helping MTU become a reality.”

I want to congratulate Jimmy on his new role and wish him all the best. Technological Universities are at the heart of our higher education system and I am so pleased Jimmy will be helping us on that journey.

"I look forward to visiting MTU over the coming months.”

President of MTU, Prof Maggie Cusack sincerely thanked Mr Savage for his “utmost professionalism and dedication to MTU over the past six months and the years before that in his capacity as Chairperson of CIT’s Governing Body”.

“His knowledge, skills and energy have been instrumental to the establishment of MTU. It has been an honour to work with Bob and to see his incredible commitment to ensuring that MTU got off to a strong start. He operated with the highest level of integrity and huge amount of enthusiasm, and MTU will be forever in his debt.

I also extend a warm welcome to Jimmy as our new chairperson, for what will be a pivotal post-establishment period.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a senior Government Minister, opposition spokesperson in a wide range of portfolios, and long-standing public representative,” she said.

She said that she looks forward to working closely with Mr Deenihan and the rest of the Governing Body as they “strive to continue the progress of MTU in fulfilling its functions, mission, and values as a Technological University”.