Six months jail for stealing false nails costing less than €20

Stealing false nails costing just less than €20 resulted in the woman being sentenced to six months in prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the young woman had 123 shoplifting convictions.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the latest jail sentence.

31-year-old Margaret Deasy of Cork Simon Community went to Phelan’s on Grand Parade, Cork, on May 21, shortly after her release from another shoplifting prison sentence.

“She stole the two sets of false nails,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

Frank Buttimer said the accused had been making some improvement in her life but she fell in with old associates and regressed to commit this latest theft.