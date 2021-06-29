Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 11:37

Plans afoot for residential development at site of former Cork city Garda station

Plans afoot for residential development at site of former Cork city Garda station

The former Garda Station building on MacCurtain Street, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Plans are afoot for a residential development at the site of a former Garda station in Cork city centre. 

IFES Electrical Services Ltd has lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the change of use of 58 MacCurtain Street. 

The applicant is looking to develop a total of nine apartments at the site of the former Garda station, which closed in 2013.

These units would comprise of five studio apartments, three one-bed apartments and one two-bed apartment. 

The provision of 15 bicycle parking spaces in the rear courtyard along with the reconfiguration of the existing rear annex to facilitate ancillary storage and fire escape access onto Little William Street are also included in the plans. 

The development also includes drainage, minor internal demolition and alterations, conservation works to the front façade and all associated site development works.

The application is currently at pre-validation stage. 

A decision on the planning application is expected by August 18. 

Read More

Residential development in Cork city given the green light 

More in this section

'His head was fried from the tablets': Cork man jailed and given a 10-year driving ban  'His head was fried from the tablets': Cork man jailed and given a 10-year driving ban 
HEALTH Beauty Risks 6 Six months jail for stealing false nails costing less than €20
Cozy restaurant for gathering with friends Nphet recommends pausing reopening of indoor hospitality
planning
Cork court: Suspended sentence for trespass after couple had to smash their way out of vacant building 

Cork court: Suspended sentence for trespass after couple had to smash their way out of vacant building 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more