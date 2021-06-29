Plans afoot for residential development at site of former Cork city Garda station

Plans are afoot for a residential development at the site of a former Garda station in Cork city centre.

IFES Electrical Services Ltd has lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the change of use of 58 MacCurtain Street.

The applicant is looking to develop a total of nine apartments at the site of the former Garda station, which closed in 2013.

These units would comprise of five studio apartments, three one-bed apartments and one two-bed apartment.

The provision of 15 bicycle parking spaces in the rear courtyard along with the reconfiguration of the existing rear annex to facilitate ancillary storage and fire escape access onto Little William Street are also included in the plans.

The development also includes drainage, minor internal demolition and alterations, conservation works to the front façade and all associated site development works.

The application is currently at pre-validation stage.

A decision on the planning application is expected by August 18.