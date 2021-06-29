'His head was fried from the tablets': Cork man jailed and given a 10-year driving ban 

A 19-year-old man who said his head was fried from taking prescription tablets was banned from driving for ten years and jailed for nine months.

Aaron O’Driscoll of 22 Hollyhill Heights, Hollyhill Lane, Cork, pleaded guilty to several charges at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí responded to a report in relation to suspicions about a car being driven on South Douglas Road.

Gardaí stopped the car being driven by Aaron O’Driscoll and found stolen property in the car. He was also driving while disqualified and the vehicle had been stolen.

Sgt. Kelleher said the young man’s previous convictions included 14 for theft, four for stealing cars and seven for having no insurance.

Diarmuid Kelleher solicitor said the young man had played soccer with a club as a younger teenager but he left school early, lacked guidance and structure in his life and ended up getting into trouble.

“He fell between stools and ended up hanging around with older people. He got addicted to prescription tablets.

“He does not take alcohol. He had seen the damage caused by alcohol so that was some good that came of that.

“But he says himself that his head was fried from the tablets. He has been working with a drugs counsellor in prison,” the solicitor said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused had a terrible record of previous convictions with seven counts of driving without insurance and others for driving while disqualified and stealing cars.

“These are serious matters – including taking possession of a car,” Judge Kelleher said at Cork District Court.