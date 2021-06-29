Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 08:50

Cork court: Suspended sentence for trespass after couple had to smash their way out of vacant building 

Judge Kelleher Olann Kelleher imposed a nine-month sentence which he suspended on condition that the woman would keep the peace for the next two years.

Liam Heylin

A man and a woman who stayed the night at a vacant building raised the alarm on their trespass when they found themselves unable to leave and they smashed a window – to get out.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that at 8.23am on that morning a window was broken at Grand Parade in Cork from inside the building.

Passers-by had first reported hearing shouting from inside the building.

Once the window was broken the man and woman climbed out the window, which was eight feet higher than street level.

Witnesses supplied gardaí with descriptions of both people who walked away from the scene. On further investigation a metal bar was found just inside the window.

Jenna Pierce of Mount St Joseph’s Heights, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of trespassing on the building.

Previous convictions 

Sgt. Kelleher said Pierce had one previous burglary conviction and 29 convictions for theft.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the defendant had made huge changes in her life from the time when she was getting into a lot of difficulties.

Mr Cuddigan said recently that she had undertaken a drug treatment programme and had moved on from chronic addiction.

Judge Kelleher Olann Kelleher imposed a nine-month sentence which he suspended on condition that she would keep the peace for the next two years.

“The report prepared for the court shows she is making great progress," he said. 

"The report is very good in fairness to her.” 

Imposing the suspended sentence he warned, she would serve the nine months if there was any other breach.

cork courtcork crimecork city centre
