Elderly man dead and woman being treated in CUH following collision on M8

Shortly after 4pm, police were called to the scene of a two-car collision on the M8 southbound between Thurles and Cashel North.

Jonathan McCambridge

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision on the M8 in Co Tipperary on Monday.

The driver of one of the cars; a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The driver and sole occupant of the second car; a woman in her late 30s, was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at South Tipperary Hospital, Clonmel and the local coroner has been notified.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the motorway at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

A garda spokesperson said they were aware of video footage and images of the collision currently circulating online and have asked people not to share the footage.

road safety
