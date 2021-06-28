‘The most marginalised and unacceptable living conditions’: Minister blasts conditions at Cork halting site 

Joe O’Brien, the junior minister with responsibility for community development and charities, was speaking following a visit to the halting site at Spring Lane on the northside of the city today.
Mr O’Brien heard from Travellers living at the site who highlighted their concerns, which included accommodation standards, sewage issues and a lack of maintenance at the site.
He said he received a warm welcome from those living at the site, but acknowledged residents were frustrated at the slow progress on improving living conditions.
“If I was in their situation, I would be equally frustrated,” he said. “I would be equally tired of conditions not improving in any significant way for too many years now.”
He said responsibility for planning rests with the local authority and added: “It’s our responsibility in national Government to make sure the local authority is resourced to do it.”