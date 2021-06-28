Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 15:25

Cork records highest air temperature as long spells of sunshine set to continue

Cork records highest air temperature as long spells of sunshine set to continue

Pictured having fun at the beach at Garrylucas Co Cork was Áine and Eimear Ni Chearnigh and Ruby Foley from Kinsale. Picture Denis Boyle.

Breda Graham

Met Éireann has reminded people not to forget the sunscreen as they continue to enjoy the sunshine after a weekend of warm weather that is set to continue this week.

Roches Point in Cork recorded a maximum air temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

 

People took to the mountains, the beaches and parks around Cork to make the most out of the long spells of sunshine which are set to continue today with highest temperatures of between 16 and 18 degrees in the west with light to moderate northerly breezes.

Brooke Conroy and A.J. Fitzgibbon having fun at Claycastle beach in East Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.
Brooke Conroy and A.J. Fitzgibbon having fun at Claycastle beach in East Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Tomorrow is set to be another warm day of long spells of sunshine with highest temperatures of 21 or 22 degrees for many areas and between 17 and 19 degrees in coastal regions of the west with light northerly breezes.

 

Wednesday will be warm and dry with good sunshine and Thursday will continue to be warm and mainly dry with good sunshine through the morning.

 

There will be some more cloud during the afternoon and evening with a chance of a few showers and highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in light variable breezes.

 

Friday will start off dry with sunny spells. Some scattered showers will develop by the afternoon and rain will develop in the southwest later in the afternoon.

It will continue to be a warm day, however, with highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees and light to moderate southeast breezes.

 

More in this section

Cork town celebrates legendary pirate with new mural  Cork town celebrates legendary pirate with new mural 
Person conned by fraudster claiming to be from Cork city garda station Person conned by fraudster claiming to be from Cork city garda station
Direct container service from Cork to US celebrates its first year in operation Direct container service from Cork to US celebrates its first year in operation
Cork plant sees 'reduction of 145 million litres' in water consumption

Cork plant sees 'reduction of 145 million litres' in water consumption

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more