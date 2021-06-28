Cork records highest air temperature as long spells of sunshine set to continue

Met Éireann has reminded people not to forget the sunscreen as they continue to enjoy the sunshine after a weekend of warm weather that is set to continue this week.

Roches Point in Cork recorded a maximum air temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Maximum air temperatures today 27-06-2021 at our 25 synoptic weather stations ranged from 22.2°C at Roches Point(pictured) to 14.5°C at Malin Head. View today's full weather reports from our synoptic weather stations on our Current Observations page. https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/I1Pp8D1EiR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2021

People took to the mountains, the beaches and parks around Cork to make the most out of the long spells of sunshine which are set to continue today with highest temperatures of between 16 and 18 degrees in the west with light to moderate northerly breezes.

Brooke Conroy and A.J. Fitzgibbon having fun at Claycastle beach in East Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Tomorrow is set to be another warm day of long spells of sunshine with highest temperatures of 21 or 22 degrees for many areas and between 17 and 19 degrees in coastal regions of the west with light northerly breezes.

Wednesday will be warm and dry with good sunshine and Thursday will continue to be warm and mainly dry with good sunshine through the morning.

There will be some more cloud during the afternoon and evening with a chance of a few showers and highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in light variable breezes.

The O'Driscoll flag flying proudly on another stunning day here in Baltimore 🌞 pic.twitter.com/Rlpz71Xqrg — Baltimore Castle (@BaltimoreCork) June 28, 2021

Friday will start off dry with sunny spells. Some scattered showers will develop by the afternoon and rain will develop in the southwest later in the afternoon.

It will continue to be a warm day, however, with highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees and light to moderate southeast breezes.