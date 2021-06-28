Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 11:27

Person conned by fraudster claiming to be from Cork city garda station

Person conned by fraudster claiming to be from Cork city garda station

The caller claimed to be from Anglesea Street garda station

Ann Murphy

A PERSON has been duped out of thousands of euro by a fraudster who claimed to be a garda from Anglesea Street station in Cork city.

The incident was reported to gardaí in recent days and is one of several made in the past week to gardaí in Cork about phishing scams.

In this particular incident, the victim received a call from a person who convinced the claimant to pay close to €10,000 which the fraudster claimed was owed in debts for outstanding warrants.

A garda source said the fraudster indicated to the victim that they had been involved in “an atrocious crime”.

The case is now under investigation.

