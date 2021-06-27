Murtagh gets FG council seat vacated by Lombard

FINE Gael has a new councillor in County Hall after Michael Paul Murtagh stepped into the seat recently vacated by Aidan Lombard.

Mr Lombard announced in recent months that he was stepping away from his political duties to concentrate on his home life and business.

He has now been replaced by Michael Paul Murtagh, who has been a firefighter with Cork City Fire Brigade for the past 22 years.

Mr Murtagh, who lives in Crosshaven with his wife Anne and their two children Neala and Michael Connla, will be taking on the hot seat for the next three years until the next local election in 2024.

Speaking to The Echo, he spoke enthusiastically about bringing new ideas and a fresh perspective to old problems.

“I’m very interested in a lot of things. I will be trying to add to the pool of suggestions and ideas in a practical way. I think as a firefighter, that is something I am very good at, creating solutions to practical problems and I think that will come in handy.”

The new county councillor said he never had any intentions of pursuing a public role and said his recent appointment manifested itself from his eager attitude and can-do personality.

“I just wanted to help out. You can get so annoyed with different things and in the end, I just wanted to get involved.”

The new councillor said he is delighted to take on the role and has received kind wishes from many.

“There is a great buzz after being created by the whole thing, people are delighted for me and I’m delighted as well.”