Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 21:21

RNLI rescue broken down boat off coast of Crosshaven

The Crosshaven RNLI was notifed by the Irish Coast Guard of a broken down Bayliner boat at around 5.40pm on Sunday and asked to assist. PIC: RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station

A mechanical at sea resulted in four people being rescued by the Crosshaven RNLI this afternoon close to Fort Camden.

The Crosshaven RNLI was notifed by the Irish Coast Guard of a broken down Bayliner boat at around 5.40pm on Sunday and asked to assist.

The RNLI launched and found the casualty vessel, which had deployed the anchor.

The four people on board were wearing lifejackets. RNLI crew member Caoimhe Foster boarded the vessel and set up the tow and the boat was taken to Crosshaven.

The RNLI crew which attended the incident were James Fegan with Caoimhe Foster, Peter lane and Claire Morgan. 

Back at base was Derek Moynan, Norman Jackson, Jenna O'Shea and Jonny Bermingham.

National News

